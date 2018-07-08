A new star baker is crowned with some challenging ingredients

It’s week four of the Great British Baking Show, and the contestants are geared up for some serious dessert week challenges. And while it is raining outside of the tent, and despite the fact that it’s summer, it is sweater weather, competition is heating up inside the tent (and it’s not just the portable ovens complete with warming drawers.

Once again, Vulture did a full recap from an American perspective which adds to the fascination. For example, did you know it’s “sconn” and not “scone?” We started off with the signature bake, which this week is a torte, and tortes have rules. Tortes have butter, sugar, and eggs like a standard sponge (cake), but no wheat flour. Then there are the optional fillings like pastry cream, mousse, ganache, and/or even jelly (you can include many different flavors in the layers like you would a trifle, but it must be free-standing (unlike a trifle) and sliceable. Some people used ground nuts, but Danny uses the controversial potato flour for her blackberry, white chocolate, lemon and elderflower torte.

Judge Paul Hollywood seems to advise her against this choice.

“It’s very starchy. I tend to avoid it like the plague.”

Point taken, thanks Paul!

The A.V. Club: Sue and the bakers up their game as The Great British Baking Show takes on dessert.https://t.co/cslVk4UJfl via @GoogleNews — Mark Thomas Geiger (@mtgeiger1184) July 7, 2018

Contestant Sarah-Jane reveals to the home audience and Sue Perkins that she doesn’t get out much. She says her non-wheat flour choice, crushed Amaretti cookies, is the “bravest thing” she’s ever done. And she says she’s on a roll because she traveled to the competition on a train by herself.

“But until this, getting here on the train by myself was the bravest thing I’ve ever done.”

But this is the Great British Baking Show, so things go wrong. John tries tempering his chocolate for ganache, but it fails twice, and he is left with grainy chocolate. John’s torte ends up being supersized, and not on purpose.

Next is the technical challenge of crème caramel. If you are familiar with this custard dessert that is served in a puddle of thinned caramel, you can imagine what could go wrong. Yes, there were many puddles of goo. Congealed goo. But Brendan, who seems like the sweetest man ever, rocks his, which is foreshadowing after he also put forth a flawless torte.

Lastly, it’s the showstopper competition, which must include four layers of meringue. The secret to meringue is that you don’t want to cook it as much as you want to dry it out. Meringue done properly should be crisp and hold its shape. You also need to watch how wet your other ingredients are because it will make your layers soggy. You might remember from last week that a “soggy bottom” is the greatest of all baking sins.

Stuart’s showstopper is more like a doorstopper according to Paul, as it makes a thud when it hits the plate. Secretly, all of the others on the bubble breathe a sigh of relief when they hear the thud.

Brendan is this week’s star baker, and Stuart is headed home.

We can’t wait to see next week’s challenge!