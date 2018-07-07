Khloe Kardashian Looks Great As She Heads Back To Work For The First Time Since Giving Birth To Baby True

Khloe Kardashian is now a working mom. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star officially headed back to work for the first time since welcoming her daughter, True Thompson, back in April.

According to a July 6 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was spotted out in L.A. on Friday looking happy and fit as she headed to work, leaving her baby girl behind for the first time since she gave birth. Kardashian rocked a form-fitting black tank top and black leggings and included a light sweater tied around her waist. She added to the look with sunglasses, a necklace, and a gold bracelet while keeping it casual in Yeezy sneakers.

Khloe Kardashian’s newly lightened blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in her usual long and wavy locks. Kardashian donned baby pink nails and pink lip gloss to complete the look. The new mom was seen looking happy to be getting back to work, although on Thursday she revealed that she would miss her baby girl very much and that she was feeling “anxious” about leaving her behind for the entire day, which is something she claims she has not done since little True’s birth.

Kardashian even documented her mourning as she revealed she set her alarm for 4:35 a.m. on Friday. “First day back at work since having True!” Khloe told fans via Snapchat. “I’m anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation. It’s not just me anymore,” she added.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have a traditional job with set hours. The reality TV star is referring to her very popular denim company, Good American, which she promotes via social media often. Khloe revealed that she was very “excited” to be getting back to the clothing company, calling it the best place to start on her first day back from maternity leave.

Kardashian welcomed baby True back in April and things have been a whirlwind since that time. Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online just days before their daughter’s birth.

The couple has been working on their relationship issues, and are seemingly doing well. In June they moved back to L.A. together from Cleveland, and have been spending much of their time together doing things like working out, hosting parties at their home, and spending time with baby True, as well Tristan’s oldest child, son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.