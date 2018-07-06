Kourtney Kardashian And Daughter Penelope Are Twinning In White Swimsuits

Penelope Disick is turning into quite the little fashionista just like her mother.

As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Kourtney, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and her children have been on a two week vacation in Italy and judging from the pictures on her Instagram account, they are having a great time together. Throughout the trip, Kourtney has shared countless bikini-clad photos as well as photos of her children on what appears to be a chartered yacht. Today was certainly no exception.

In a post to her Instagram account, Kourtney showed fans that she is still on vacation in Portofino and she’s still having an absolute blast. In the sweet snapshot, the mother of three stands on the back deck of a boat while rocking a skimpy white bathing suit that leaves very little to the imagination. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a smile on her face as she wears her short, dark locks down and looks at her daughter Penelope, who is coming up the stairs of the deck.

The five-year-old looks just as good as her mama, also sporting a white swimsuit, but a two-piece rather than a one piece. The youngster poses on the boat’s stairs and dons a little black fedora and a pair of fierce white sunglasses. The deep blue ocean is visible behind the mother/daughter combo and the photo looks like something off of a postcard.

It’s definitely no shock that Kardashian’s 64 million plus followers gave the image a ton of attention within just an hour of the post going live. Thus far, the sweet snapshot has earned her over 1.3 million likes in addition to 5,600 comments. While some of her fans commented on how amazing Kourtney looks in her swimsuit, countless other fans chimed in that they were jealous over the picture-perfect vacation.

Prior to the mother/daughter post, Kardashian shared a photo of another one of her children — her son, Reign. In the photo, the 3-year-old also sits on the boat as he rocks the same sunglasses that his sister Penelope is wearing in the photo with her and her mom. In true Kardashian form, Reign makes a kissy face and looks like an absolute pro in front of the camera.

One thing is for sure — the yacht life suits this family incredibly well.