Jax Taylor Confirms Kristen Doute Has Not Been Removed From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Friends of the reality star are speaking up regarding her alleged demotion.

For several weeks now, rumors have been swirling regarding Kristen Doute’s future on Bravo’s hit reality series, Vanderpump Rules. Radar Online had broken the news that everyone’s favorite crazy cast member had been demoted to a “friend of the cast” and was no longer a main cast member. The tabloid later reported that Kristen was being replaced with newcomer, Billie Lee. Kristen denied the rumors on Twitter, commenting that the claim was 100 percent “fake news.”

Now a fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member has come to Kristen’s defense denying the rumors. OG cast member Jax Taylor commented on the rumblings on his Twitter page recently, noting that he films with Kristen every day and he doesn’t understand why this rumor is going around.

Brittany Cartwright’s fiancé commented on the rumors after a fan tweeted about the current online feud between Kristen and Billie. Billie had expressed sadness on Twitter over being left out of SUR Restaurant’s new Girl’s Night event. According to Billie, she was not included by her fellow female co-workers, citing not being tagged in social media posts. The transgender hostess even added the hashtag “#TransIsBeautiful” to her posts, which angered several Vanderpump Rules cast members.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

Kristen was the first cast member to comment on Billie’s posts, saying the event was not Billie’s and added a comment about her “#TransIsBeautiful” hashtag.

“Don’t make this about something it’s not,” she added in a tweet with the hashtag “#NoH8.”

The two women shared several tweets back and forth which became somewhat heating, to which fans believed Kristen was only upset because she had been replaced by Billie on the cast. This was when Jax jumped in and responded to a now-deleted tweet.

I don’t know why people keep saying that, i film every day with @kristendoute , I maybe have filmed with Billie once or twice. And it was in a large group. Get your facts straight lady. You sound stupid. ???? https://t.co/Gy1Wl1FQ6C — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) July 3, 2018

“I maybe have filmed with Billie once or twice. And it was in a large group,” Jax added in his tweet.

Jax went on to tell the fan that they “sounded stupid” and needed to “get their facts straight” regarding Kristen’s position on Season 7 of the show.

Stassi Schroeder has also commented on the firing rumors regarding her best friend, calling them “fake news” on Twitter as well.

Fellow cast members Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent have not commented on the Kristen rumors on social media, but the entire gang have been spotted filming together and Jax and Brittany’s engagement celebration, as well as Stassi’s National OOTD holiday event at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant PUMP.

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming and will return next year.