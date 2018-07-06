Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Crew As Well As Chip’s Strange Tradition.

Chip and Joanna’s new son just keeps getting cuter and cuter with age!

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the Fixer Upper stars welcomed their fifth child, Crew Gaines, to the family at the end of June. The couple is already proud parents to daughters Ella and Emmie and sons Duke and Drake. And when the newest addition to their family was born, both Chip and Joanna took to social media to announce the birth and it’s clear that they were overcome with so much joy.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful,” Joanna wrote.

Now, she’s back at it again, sharing yet another adorable post about her newborn son. In her latest photo, baby boy Crew lays on his father’s lap and is swaddled in a green blanket. The newborn is extremely sleepy as he closes his little eyes and looks completely at peace. Chip’s leg is also seen in the photo, and the reality star is wearing a pair of jeans and holding onto his son with one hand.

In the caption of the photo, Joanna tells fans that with the birth of their son Drake, Chip started a family tradition — he doesn’t take his hospital bracelet off following the birth of his children, he actually just proudly wears it until falls off. And plenty of Joanna’s followers enjoyed the sweet post and tradition, giving it over 1 million likes and 800 plus comments. Many fans commented on the post to gush over what great parents that Chip and Joanna seem to be while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the Gaines’ fun tradition.

“Congratulations to my favorite couple EVER!!!! Crew is perfect!!!!”

“What a cutie and what an awesome tradition! Love the swaddling-I believe in that SO much,” another fan wrote.

Errbody having babies round here.. #farmLife A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:29am PDT

And Chip and Joanna aren’t the only ones in their circle who are having babies. In a post from a few weeks ago on his Instagram, Chip shared with followers that one of their pigs on the farm also just gave birth. The sweet image shows the mom pig laying in the dirt next to her new brood of six piglets. One even has little black spots on it and they literally couldn’t be any cuter.

Congrats to the Gaines brood.