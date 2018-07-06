Brooke Burke’s Ripped Bikini Body Spotlights Power Of Diet And Exercise

The sizzling mom of four says her anti-aging beauty secret is an active lifestyle.

Brooke Burke has a sensational bikini body at age 46 despite being a busy working mom of four, and it’s all due to a healthy diet and daily exercise. Good genes don’t hurt, either.

Burke is going through a divorce from former Baywatch star David Charvet, but her regular workouts and her busy schedule promoting her fitness empire keep her distracted from what might otherwise be a very painful and emotionally draining experience.

Brooke regularly shares bikini photos from her home in Malibu, California, to the delight of her fans.

In a snapshot from last week, Burke is seen sporting a white bandage bikini that spotlights her chiseled abs and toned legs as she walks on the beach with one of her daughters.

Prefers Mediterranean-Style Diet

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Brooke’s anti-aging fitness secret is exercise and a Mediterranean-inspired diet that emphasizes healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados, vegetables, lean proteins, beans, and nuts.

Burke says she thinks her bikini body is better now at age 46 than it was when she was in her 20s, and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment. Brooke never overeats, but enjoys several small meals a day.

“Random munching is not a good thing, but three meals a day is not enough,” Burke told Redbook. “So I try to eat every three to four hours, and make sure I have something with me at all times, like a packet of almonds or some vegetables.”

Burke, who leads exercise classes in Malibu several days a week, mixes up her workout routine to work all of her muscle groups and stave off boredom.

In addition to Pilates and indoor cycling workouts, Brooke does yoga, calisthenics, and lifts light weights.

In December 2012, Brooke underwent thyroid surgery to remove a benign tumor in her throat. Burke, who calls exercise her antidepressant, said working out regularly helped her recover from her cancer scare.

Brooke stunned fans in April 2018, when she revealed that she was divorcing actor David Charvet, her second husband, after seven years of marriage.

Burke explained on her personal blog that the divorce was a “necessary decision” for her entire family. She also suggested that there was no third party involved in the split.

“I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit,” Burke wrote on Modern Mom. “There was nothing sensational that caused this divorce and nothing scandalous will surface, please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family.”

Brooke Burke was previously married to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.