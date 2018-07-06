‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, July 5: Billy Bets It All And Loses ‘Jaboat’

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, July 5, brings disaster for Billy and humiliation for Hilary. Plus, Neil and Ashley worry about the future of Newman Enterprises, and Dina’s memory issues give Jack a reality check.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) stopped by Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) penthouse to discuss an email he sent her about a breaking story about Victor (Eric Braeden). The story explained how J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) disappeared while he investigated Victor, and Ashley worried that Victor actually did something to J.T. considering Victor’s nefarious dealings in the past. Neil called Victor and advised him of the story, too.

Later, Nate (Brooks Darnell) and Neil discussed Victor’s situation. Then, the family arrived for a party to welcome the doctor back to Genoa City. Everybody was pleased to see Nate back in town, but Hilary (Mishael Morgan) decided to push things. She wouldn’t let the matter of why Nate took a sabbatical go. She kept quizzing him, and they traded plenty of barbs. Finally, Nate went upstairs, and Neil explained that the love of Nate’s life had died one year before. Hilary felt like a jerk, and then she left with Devon (Bryton James).

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) talked about Dina’s (Marla Adams) health at the Abbott mansion. Ashley arrived, and they began a mock trial with Dina to go over her testimony. Things went well.

However, Dina needed a break, and when she came back, she had on different clothes and appeared disoriented. Dina even called Ashley “Sofia” and accused Jack and Kyle of trying to hurt her. After that, Jack thanked Dina for her help, but he decided to drop his lawsuit. Even he wasn’t willing to put his mom through that type of stress.

Finally, At Summer’s (Hunter King), Billy (Jason Thompson) had nothing else to do but watch low-budget horror movies. Of course, she suggested that they go out instead of wasting away at home. However, he explained that he had meetings with clients and could not leave. Summer didn’t buy it, and she assumed he really planned to go out gambling, so she insisted she tag along as good luck.

Billy reluctantly agreed to let her come with him, but he insisted that Summer not gamble. She agreed, and they headed to the club where Billy ran into his rival, Sinead. Billy went all in with Sinead while Summer stood by and watched. Sinead upped the ante by betting her house, so Billy bet “Jaboat.” Billy had four of a kind. Unfortunately for him, Sinead had a straight flush, so Billy lost Jabot’s yacht.

