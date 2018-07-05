Iggy Azalea Drops Two New Songs Ahead Of Delayed Album Release

The Aussie rapper continues to face setbacks with her sophomore studio album.

Iggy Azalea’s new music is here, but it’s not the full album—or even the full EP—that fans have been waiting for for nearly four years. Azalea’s sophomore album, Surviving The Summer, was supposed to drop on July 6, but fans of the Aussie superstar are getting a consolation prize instead.

Respect magazine posted streaming links to the two new singles Iggy Azalea has released in lieu of Surviving the Summer, which will now drop later this summer. The new songs are “Tokyo Snow Trip” and “Kream,” which features a collaboration with Tyga, her rumored boyfriend ever since the two were caught cuddling at Coachella in April.

Iggy Azalea’s debut album, The New Classic, was released in 2014 and it featured the hit singles “Black Widow” with Rita Ora and “Fancy” with Charlie XCX. A reissue later that year was titled Reclassified. Since that time, the singer has released several singles and collaborations, including “Savior” featuring Quavo, but a new album has yet to surface amid record label woes and other setbacks.

Azalea previously teased the release of the new Surviving The Summer EP in a series of social media posts, promising a release date of “July 6.” But as reported by HipHop N More, last week she told fans that she was pushing back the release of the EP and would make up for it by dropping two new songs instead.

Last week, Azalea revealing the cover art to the new EP, which features her striking a dramatic and familiar pose that seems to channel Janet Jackson’s iconic 1993 Rolling Stone cover.

Iggy Azalea has said very little about her long-awaited new music, but she has talked about the challenges of being a rapper in today’s political climate.

“I’m on a visa,” Azalea told GQ. “I’m not trying to go to a protest where they’re arresting celebrities and making an example of them because I’ll get deported.” “I don’t think you’ll ever see me at a march. I should show that I support those things but I’m not a political activist. I don’t wanna bring the complications of the world into my arena. I understand why people criticize that because I have a voice in hip-hop. I make ‘black’ music. I don’t want people to think it’s not something I care about. I want to make music for girls in the gym.”

The Surviving The Summer EP is now slated to be released August 3. Iggy Azalea fans can pre-order it here.