Shay Mitchell Shows Off Long Legs, Bikini Body While On Vacation In Spain

Judging by her Instagram account, Shay Mitchell appears to be having a great time on her trip to Spain.

Five days ago, the Pretty Little Liars star shared a photo of a plane with her Instagram followers before asking them where they thought she was going. Soon after, Mitchell touched down in Spain and the photo shoots ensued. One bikini-clad photo from her time in Ibiza earned the 31-year-old a ton of attention on her Instagram page.

In the gorgeous snapshot, the actress can be seen tiny white bottoms and a yellow and white bikini top that ties at the front. Mitchell looks absolutely stunning, showing off her long and lean legs as she walks on the beach. The fashionista completed her beachside look with a pair of white shades and hoop earrings. Per usual, she wore her long, dark locks down and almost looked like a Kardashian sister in the stunning photos.

Of course, the sexy bikini shots earned Mitchell a ton of accolades with over 665,000 likes as well as 1,500 comments. Many fans couldn’t help but comment on Shay’s amazing figure while countless other fans confessed that they wanted to buy the same bikini as Mitchell. And luckily for them, she tagged Revolve clothing, where fans can purchase the suit.

“U are so pretty. I am obsessed with u after watching your show Pretty Little Liars. I cried on the last episode because i knew i would miss u.”

“You are so pretty i love you,” another fan wrote.

And earlier today, Mitchell shared yet another gorgeous photo from her Spain trip with her 19 million-plus Instagram followers. In the photo, the actress strikes a pose on a white bench as she kicks her legs out and rocks a pair of high heels. Shay looks absolutely stunning, wearing a green dress with a pattern and a pair of snakeskin shoes.

Like her other snapshot, this one also earned the actress a ton of attention with over 383,000 likes in addition to 1,000 plus comments within just three hours of the post. Again, fans were quick to chime in on how gorgeous Mitchell looks in every photo that she takes.

Since her hit show Pretty Little Liars ended, Mitchell has done a lot of traveling and has shared the envy-worthy photos with her army of Instagram fans. But in a recent interview with In Style, Mitchell makes sure that everyone knows that social media isn’t always what it seems.

“I think we all have to realize and recognize the fact that Instagram and social media in general is, a majority of the time, our highlight reel—it’s certainly my highlight reel. That’s not my everyday life. Now, are those real life moments? Yes, absolutely. But are they heightened? Have those photos been taken 5,000 times to get the right angle? Do I have full makeup, lighting …? One-hundred-percent.”

It’s nice to have that disclaimer but we’re all still really jealous of her picture-perfect Instagram feed.