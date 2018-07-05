Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Coming To Australia, Here’s Where They’re Likely To Visit

As Prince Harry heads to the Invictus Games in Sydney in October, Australian royal fans are eager to see the newlyweds

With Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, making a trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October, Oceania fans of the royal family are now looking ahead o where they can see the Royals when they visit.

So far, there has been no official announcement but it seems highly likely that Meghan Markle will accompany her new husband when he visits Australia in October. While the royal tour to Australia was previously reported as being in September by Marie Claire, it has since been confirmed by various news outlets that Prince Harry will be headed to Australia in October of this year.

Prince Harry originally let the news slip during the UK Invictus team trials at Bath University, announcing that he and Meghan Markle would attend the Invictus Games 2018 in Australia.

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an event for wounded servicemen and women of the Commonwealth. And, it was during the 2017 Invictus games that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together. So, it seems fitting that their first overseas tour together should be to view another Invictus Games event.

Besides the Invictus Games, which will unfold between October 20 to 27 in Sydney, where else can Australian fans of the Royals see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

zz/KGC-107/STAR MAX/IPx / AP Images

According to News.com.au, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to a polo match in Melbourne, although details surrounding when and where have not yet been released.

The Express has just revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might also head to Noosa in Queensland for a private getaway after her Suits co-star, Gabriel Macht, and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, who were guests at the royal wedding, reportedly offered up their luxurious home. An undisclosed source told the Express that if this goes ahead, it will likely occur before the official tour of Australia.

“Harry and Meghan have a window free and Gabriel and his wife have invited them to their beautiful Queenslander-style house. It’s an incredible place and will be perfect for them to chill out before they go on what is likely to be a fairly non-stop tour.”

It is also suggested by the Express that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could stay at Buderim House on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy, at Australia House in London during an Invictus Games event, the PM of Australia welcomed the couple and invited them to visit his electorate office at Bondi Beach according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Considering the Invictus Games are held in Sydney, this could be a distinct possibility.

It is expected that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit Tonga, Fiji, and New Zealand after their tour of Australia.