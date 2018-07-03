‘PLL’ Actress Lucy Hale Sparks Dating Rumors As She Steps Out With Ryan Rottman

Lucy Hale stepped out with Ryan Rottman and rumors started flying that the two are dating.

According to an E! Online report, the pair went on a coffee run together on Monday morning to everybody’s favorite place, Starbucks. During their stroll, they even held hands, which looks suspiciously close to a possible romance. Add to that the fact that they also follow each other on social media, and it’s true love Hollywood style.

For the outing, the former Pretty Little Liars actress kept things casual in dark 7 For All Mankind jeans and a pink and black lace lingerie inspired tank top. She paired the look with sunglasses and slide-on black sandals. Rottman also looked trendy yet casual with light wash ripped jeans and a long-sleeved gray pullover. He paired his look with brown boots and shades.

While neither Hale or Rottman confirmed the relationship, Hale dated other actors before revealing the relationship in a similar manner. At one point, she dated her co-star on Life Sentence, Riley Smith, but they didn’t disclose their dating status until photographers outed them in Los Angeles. Previously, Rottman dated Jessica Vargas.

The 29-year-old actress, who portrayed Aria Montgomery on PLL for seven years, appears healthy after admitting herself to a wellness resort called Canyon Ranch wellness and health spa because of her use of social media and feeling “miserable,” according to an Entertainment Tonight report last month.

In an interview with Haute Living, Hale said, “It’s been really fun, but [taxing] to find an identity outside of my public persona. For a while, that’s who I thought I was. I thought I had to live up to certain expectations, of who people expected me to be. It was miserable trying to keep up with that and keep up a perfect image. I’ve had to let that go.”

To help herself “stay grounded” in the glamorous Hollywood life, Hale said she cut back on her social media usage. At the wellness spa, Hale found herself surrounded by nature with very little technology, which she found daunting, but by the end, she didn’t even want to leave and go back to the “real world” with its constant stream of mobile phones, social media, and being available nearly 24/7.

Of course, she did eventually go back to real life, and now, the social media she stopped using as much utterly freaked out at seeing Lucy Hale together with Ryan Rottman. As long as the situation stays in perspective, hopefully, it won’t be a bad thing for the actress.