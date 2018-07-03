Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Reportedly Moving In Together, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Scott Disick and his teenage girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are taking the next step in their relationship. The couple is reportedly moving in together.

According to a July 3 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been making big plans. The 19-year-old model is reportedly planning to move into Scott’s house in the very near future.

Sources tell the magazine that while Scott and Sofia are not living together currently, they are gearing up for the big move, which means that Disick’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, will all be seeing even more of Richie when they are with their father.

As many fans will remember, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie began dating last summer. The couple has been going mostly strong in the past year, although there have been some bumps along the way. Only a few weeks ago, reports that the pair had split began to surface and rumors were flying that Scott may have cheated on Sofia during a trip to Miami. However, both Disick and Richie claimed that the rumors were not true and that they never broke up. Now it seems they’re better than ever and ready to live together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian is also moving along nicely in her relationship with model Younes Bendjima. The couple has spent the past two weeks in Italy on vacation and has even been joined by Kourtney and Scott’s children.

During the vacation, Kourtney and Younes have been spotted sunning themselves, swimming in the crystal clear water, and engaging in some major PDA. Kardashian has also been showing off her toned bikini body in an array of bathing suits. Sources revealed that while Kourtney is dedicated to her fitness routine, things were not always that way and that Scott Disick actually deserves some of the credit for the reality star’s hot bod.

“In a weird way, she has Scott to thank for her incredible bikini body because he’s the reason she started working out so much. She was in a really dark place and trying to deal with all the emotions from their toxic relationship and the only thing that really helped her cope was exercise. It was her savior and the sweet side effect is she got this amazing revenge body,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.