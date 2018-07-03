‘Little People, Big World’ Star Slammed By Fans Over ‘Revealing’ Photo Of Daughter

Why are fans in an uproar over this cute pic of baby Ember?

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff has been mommy-shamed by fans of the TLC family after she posted a photo of daughter Ember on social media that fans have deemed “too revealing.”

The 25-year-old mom and wife of Jeremy Roloff posted a sweet pic of the 10-month-old little girl in an adorable outfit of red cowboy boots, a diaper, and a headband. What she wasn’t wearing was a shirt, which drew the ire of fans on Instagram.

Audrey captioned what was intended to be a sweet pic of a child and her father, “If this photo doesn’t make your day, I don’t know what will.”

Fans instantly took offense with the post, slamming the Little People, Big World star on social media.

Several fans noted that the reality star should have dressed her daughter more appropriately. “You would think her mother would have put a cute top on her,” said one fan. Another fan commented that the child could be chilled for the sake of a cute photo, noting that Jeremy Roloff was wearing long pants and a long-sleeved shirt as he held her.

Many fans expressed their concern about pedophiles on social media and the effect of posting the photo of her daughter. “Cute photo, but I would have never put my daughter’s pictures on social media without a top. Too many weirdos nowadays. You gotta be afraid.”

Another fan commented that Ember seemed very happy to be with her dad. “I don’t see why people always want to judge you so harshly. You’re doing a great job!! She’s happy and loved, that’s all that matters!”

The overwhelming majority of the comments directed towards the Little People, Big World star were positive, despite those that were concerned over the little girl’s welfare.

Said one fan, “If you see this pic as vulgar, seek medical help. Because something isn’t right with your mind. Adorable pic showing the love of a father and his infant daughter. Petty people be ashamed because you just exposed yourselves as judgmental/perverts.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed Ember to their family in February 2017 after tying the knot in September 2014. The pair told Us Weekly in September 2017 that they chose the name Ember because “campfires have been a big part of our love story.”

The Roloff clan continues to share their lives with fans for the latest season of Little People Big World, which airs Tuesdays on TLC.