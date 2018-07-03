‘Westworld’: Show’s Co-Creator Already Has An Ending In Mind In Relation To The Hit AI Show

Lisa Joy has already mapped out the entire story of 'Westworld'

Even with Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld only just concluding, viewers are already looking forward to what might happen in Season 3. However, for one of the show’s producers, not only are they looking forward to Season 3, but also to the conclusion of the Westworld story in its entirety.

According to an interview Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy did with Stuff, there has always been an end game in sight when it comes to plotting and writing out each season of the hit AI series.

“We have an ending in mind; we’ve had it from the pilot. It’s very emotional, I think. I can’t tell you exactly when that ending will come but I think for every season what we try to do is tell a chapter of the story that gives you closure and then opens a door to a new chapter. The overarching question of the series is, what will become of this new lifeform? So I feel it would be irresponsible to not have an end goal in mind.”

But, who is Joy referring to when she mentions the “new lifeforms”?

It is possible she is referring to the hosts themselves as they stride towards their own sense of self.

John P. Johnson / HBO

Season 1 of Westworld saw the introduction of the concept of the robots — called hosts — becoming self-aware. By the end of Season 1, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) had killed her creator, Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins), as she continued on her path to becoming a sentient being. As well, another host, Maeve (Thandie Newton) was also considered self-aware as she chose to stay in the Westworld theme park in order to find her host daughter rather than escape into the real world, as she had been programmed to do.

Season 2 saw the introduction not only of the possibility that Dr. Ford was still controlling the hosts and that they weren’t really aware, but that there was also host-human hybrids. So, it is possible Lisa Joy is also referring to these new hybrids in the above statement. Already viewers know that there have been some problems creating the human-host hybrid with James Delos having to be replicated countless times in order to perfect the creation. In the end, it amounted to nothing and the James Delos human-host hybrid prototype was abandoned. But, that is not to say the process won’t be perfected further on down the track in Westworld.

However, with very little news about Season 3, and beyond, of Westworld being released so far, viewers will just have to wait to find out how the series unfolds — and concludes.

Westworld has been confirmed for Season 3 according to Variety. However, shooting is not expected to start until June of next year according to an interview Ed Harris did with the Huffington Post.