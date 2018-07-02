Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Had To’ Confront Tristan Thompson About Social Media Block

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly ended their feud last week during Khloe Kardashian’s birthday, and now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is speaking out on the end of the feud.

According to a July 2 report by People Magazine, the feud started after Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, back in April. Photos and videos of the NBA star kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

After the cheating scandal, Kim Kardashian spoke out about the situation during a couple of television interviews. She called Tristan Thompson’s cheating “so f—ed up,” later revealing that Tristan had blocked her on social media for her comments.

Last week when Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday, the entire family, minus Kourtney Kardashian who is on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, gathered for Khloe’s party. Tristan Thompson was also there and Kim took to her Instagram story to ask Tristan to unblock her from social media in honor of Khloe’s birthday celebration. Thompson agreed to unlock his girlfriend’s sister, and Kardashian even documented the entire thing on Instagram. Now, Kim is talking about the hilarious videos.

“I had to do it! I had to!” Kim Kardashian revealed of confronting Tristan Thompson about unblocking her on Instagram.

“I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment. I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward ’cause you blocked me. … We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?’ I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first, and that’s also what keeps us sane. When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Kardashian family has allegedly been giving Tristan Thompson a hard time about his cheating scandal since he and Khloe Kardashian returned to L.A. for the summer. Sources reveal that the famous family has been teasing the NBA player about keeping an eye on him and walking the straight and narrow.