Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts TV Host Who Attempted To Discredit Her: ‘My Mom Scrubbed Toilets’

Conflicting reports about the New York Democratic congressional candidate has everyone on their toes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made most of the country, and especially New Yorkers, very curious about her past.

Ocasio-Cortez pulled off a huge upset when she defeated incumbent Rep. Joseph Crowley in a primary earlier this month. As well as Ocasio’s victory being a wake-up call for establishment Democrats, it also marked a difficult moment for conservatives, who could now expect to face an outsider candidate in what will surely be a heated congressional race.

Yesterday, conservative TV host John Cardillo, who hosts Newsmax’s “America Talks Live,” tweeted a picture of Ocasio-Cortez’s purported childhood home in Yorktown Heights. Claiming that the New York congressional candidate had lied about her past as being one which saw her grow up in the Bronx, Cardillo attempted to discredit Ocasio-Cortez by saying that she had also lied about her alma mater.

“This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University. A far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling.”

This is the Yorktown Heights (very nice area) home @Ocasio2018 grew up in before going off to Ivy League Brown University. A far cry from the Bronx hood upbringing she’s selling. pic.twitter.com/xyOtZzVJII — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 1, 2018

According to a report in the Daily Mail, houses in Yorktown Heights sell for as much as $900,000, while it also boasts of better public schools — touted as the possible reason that Ocasio-Cortez’s family moved to the neighborhood.

But it appears Ocasio-Cortez never lied about her roots. In fact, her campaign website clearly mentions that she moved to Yorktown Heights from the Bronx when she was five in order for her to receive a better education. But at least while that part of Cardillo’s claim held some truth, his other claim about the New York Democratic congressional candidate being a student of Brown University turned out to be completely bogus.

It was little surprise, then, that Ocasio-Cortez tore into the claims made by Cardillo, saying she did not go to Brown University, and instead attended Boston University, while her mother “scrubbed toilets” so that she could receive a better education.

“Hey John, 1. I didn’t go to Brown or the Ivy League. I went to BU. Try Google. 2. It is nice. Growing up, it was a good town for working people. My mom scrubbed toilets so I could live here & I grew up seeing how the zip code one is born in determines much of their opportunity.”

She also blasted the TV host for his attempts to discredit her by reportedly lying about her past, while all the while claiming that it was, in fact, Ocasio-Cortez who was lying.

“Your attempt to strip me of my family, my story, my home, and my identity is exemplary of how scared you are of the power of all four of those things,” she said.

John Cardillo, in response to the fierce rebuttal, said that he stood corrected about Ocasio-Cortez’s alma mater, but continued to insist that the NY Democratic candidate was not being wholly truthful about her past.