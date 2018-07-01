Britney Spears Returning To Las Vegas With Astronomical Paycheck

Oops, she did it again.

It’s only been seven months since Britney Spears walked off the stage at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for her last performance of her Piece of Me residency. Fans of Britney can rejoice now that the “Toxic” singer is to return to the Las Vegas Strip for a second residency, this time at the Monte Carlo Park Theater. According to Mirror, Britney is in advanced talks to return to Sin City for a residency that will make her the highest earner in all of Las Vegas.

Britney’s return will take place in 2019 and will be entirely different from her Piece of Me residency. This time, her performances will revolve around the 21st anniversary of “…Baby One More Time,” the 1998 smash hit that put her on the map. For now, the new residency will be locked in for two years, which Britney will net an astonishing $500,000 per show. That’s a $100,000 increase per show from her performances with Caesars at Planet Hollywood. This would make Britney the highest Las Vegas earner, surpassing Celine Dion, who is in the midst of her own residency at Caesars Palace.

According to Business Insider, Celine nets $476,000 a show and performs 70 times a year. Britney will now be performing at an MGM property, who also hosts residencies for Cher, Lady Gaga, and Ricky Martin.

There are no details on how many shows per year Britney will be required to perform, and if it’ll match the 48 a year she performed for four years at Planet Hollywood. Over the four years, Piece of Me earned $138 million, putting her just behind Celine.

Mirror has also reported Britney will not be expected to sing all of her lyrics as the show is to be more of a performance than a concert. The 36-year-old singer has been knocked for years for her lip-syncing performances, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of fans from flocking to Las Vegas to see the “Womanizer” singer.

Britney has been enjoying her time off since leaving Piece of Me after last New Year’s Eve. The singer has been spending lots of times with her sons, Sean and Jayden James, and documents their time on social media. She also has shared her athletic prowess with fans, displaying her ballet skills as well as workout regimes with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Her debut album, …Baby One More Time, sold over 25 million copies, and Britney is one of the top-selling artists of all time with over 100 million albums sold.