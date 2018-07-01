Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Picture Baby And First Look At His Nursery

'Fixer Upper' star spot on with nursery decor.

On Saturday, Joanna Gaines gave fans a glimpse into her son’s perfectly appointed nursery as she shared an adorable picture of the newborn settling in.

According to a People report, the Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to give her 8 million followers a glimpse at baby Crew’s life at one week. The 40-year-old gave birth to her fifth child with her husband Chip a week ago. The baby came more than two weeks early, so his speedy arrival surprised the family. The couple also has four other children — Drake, 13, and Duke, 10, and daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8.

She captioned the sweet image, “It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine.” She completed the caption with a loving heart emoji. The serene-looking nursery featured Crew swaddled and laid cozily a comfortable rocker. The HGTV star hit it out of the park when she designed her son’s nursery, which isn’t surprising given all her experience.

In just a few hours, the picture garnered nearly 1.1 million likes on Instagram, and thousands of Joanna’s followers chimed in with comments about the beautiful room and the sweet little baby boy.

In the week since Crew’s arrival, Joanna shared several pictures including one of herself snuggling with the little “cuddle bug.”

Cuddle bug ???? A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jun 24, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

From the looks of things, Chip, who’s in charge of swaddling does an excellent job wrapping the newborn up like a little burrito.

After she gave birth, Joanna posted a picture of herself in the hospital with the little boy wrapped up and sleeping in a bassinet. She wrote, “Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Two days after Joanna gave birth to Chip, they returned to their Waco, Texas home to get started as a family of seven instead of the family of six they’d been for the past eight years. Joanna even joked at one point that her friends believe she could be a 45-year-old who’s pregnant, which would mean she’s not quite done with her family just yet.

The pair shocked fans when they decided to stop their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper earlier this year, which has been filled with plenty of changes for the family.