Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Bonds With Her Children While On Vacation In Italy

The oldest Kardashain and her man are enjoying Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, have been traveling around Italy on a romantic vacation. However, recently they turned the getaway from a romantic trip to a family vacation when Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, joined the couple in Capri.

According to a June 30 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian’s three children have joined her and Younes Bendjima in Italy, and the family have been busy making memories together.

Over the weekend, paparazzi got photos of the couple having fun and even snapped some pictures of Younes Bendjima helping Kourtney Kardashian with some of her parenting duties. Younes was seen carrying Kourt’s youngest child, Reign, around during an outing.

Some of Kourtney Kardashian’s close friends also joined the couple on their vacation. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian and Bendjima started their trip off solo by heading to Rome. The pair were seen having dinner around the city and also taking in some tourist attractions, such as the Trevi Fountain.

The pair have been posting photos of their time together, and Kourtney has been drawing a ton of attention for her steamy bikini photos while on the trip. Even the reality star’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, couldn’t help but comment on her photos.

blue Italian sky above A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

“Is this a hot body contest or something?” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “VERY JEALOUS OF THIS BOATING SITUATION,” Kim Kardashian weighed in using all caps.

It seems that things are better than ever with Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima. Before their romantic Italian vacation, there had been rumors that the couple may be splitting up when they weren’t seen together in public for weeks. However, they have put an end to those rumors with their PDA sessions during the getaway. However, not everyone believed the pair would make it this far.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” an insider previously told the magazine. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her,” a source previously told People Magazine.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been in Italy for over a week, there seems to be no end in sight to their vacation. Now that Kardashian’s children have joined the pair, it seems that there are a lot more fun activities to do overseas.