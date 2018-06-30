‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Friday, June 28: Hope Takes Pregnancy Test, Xander Defends Emma, Wyatt Pleads

Hope confides in her mother about her suspicions.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 29 states that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tried to talk Hope (Annika Noelle) into giving Sally (Courtney Hope) a chance. “You don’t really have feelings for Sally Spectra, do you?” She asks Wyatt, but he deflects and tells her that he likes the person he is getting to know. In the meantime, Sally who had just left Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) office, is listening outside.

In the design studio, Charlie (Dick Christie) catches Emma (Nia Sioux) holding her phone up as if taking photos of the clothes in front of her. According to She Knows Soaps, Charlie thinks he has caught her taking photos of the designs and declares, “Busted!” However, Emma said that she had merely been texting a friend. She holds out the device so that he can check it for himself, but just then Maya (Karla Mosley) and Xander (Adain Bradley) enter the room.

Charlie immediately accused Emma of industrial espionage. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, states that Xander immediately jumps to Emma’s defense and says Emma did nothing wrong. E knows Emma, and she’s innocent. Maya then looks over Emma’s mobile but doesn’t find anything suspicious. She says that Maya had been warned not to use it around the designs. Again, Xander defends Emma, saying that checking your phone these days has become a subconscious thing. Charlie states that “Rules are rules,” and Maya agrees.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are working on Hope for the Future’s website. Liam had set up a comments section and had earlier told Hope that they would need to let one of the interns monitor it. The two are startled when they come across a message stating, “I’m coming after you. Watch out, Hope!” with a skull and crossbones next to it. Both agreed that the message was creepy.

Elsewhere in the Forrester building, mother and daughter are talking. Hope confesses to not feeling well the last few days and pulls out a pregnancy test. She wants her mother to wait while she takes the test. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) agrees. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she takes the test and returns. They talk about the situation and Brooke points out that Liam isn’t married yet. She says she doesn’t want to interfere with Liam’s newfound family, but Brooke says that if Hope was pregnant, he would have a family with her too.

Hope’s timer goes off and she pulls the pregnancy test out of her purse. She looks at the test while her mother asks, “Are you going to have Liam’s baby?” Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.