Anthony Bourdain Biography To Be Released Fall 2019

An authorized biography of chef and television host Anthony Bourdain is scheduled for release by Daniel Halpern at Ecco, an imprint of Harper Collins in Fall 2019. Halpern describes it as “a celebration of an extraordinary man.” Bourdain: An Oral Biography will be edited by Laurie Woolever, a long-time collaborator of Bourdain’s and his co-author for 2016’s Appetites: A Cookbook. She confirmed the project and expressed her feelings toward the work, according to Eater.

“After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004, I’m honored to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe.”

Bourdain emerged from his work as a chef and onto the page in 1999 when he wrote a story for the New Yorker that he later expanded into his best-selling book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly that, as described by USA Today, gave the reader a peek at real life inside restaurant kitchens. Other best-sellers followed, including 2002’s A Cook’s Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal and 2011’s Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook. He went on to host multiple highly successful television shows including A Cook’s Tour for the Food Network in 2002 and 2003, the Travel Channel’s Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations from 2005 to 2012, and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown from 2013 to 2018.

People across the world were shocked to learn on June 8 that Anthony Bourdain had killed himself by hanging in a French hotel at the age of 61. He had been staying at Kaysersberg hotel while working on an episode of Parts Unknown in nearby Strasbourg. He was discovered by his friend Eric Ripert after Anthony missed eating dinner and breakfast with him. Ripert had been a close friend of Bourdain’s for years and, as previously reported by Inquisitr, said of his passing that,

“Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous. One of the great storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Anthony Bourdain was survived by girlfriend Asia Argento, mother Gladys Bourdain, ex-wife Nancy Putkoski, wife Ottavia Busia, and 11-year-old daughter Ariane Bourdain. He and Ottavia had been apart since 2016, but their divorce was never finalized according to Page Six.