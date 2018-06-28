Ariana Grande Announces ‘God Is A Woman’ Will Be Her Next Single Off Forthcoming Album ‘Sweetener’

Singer Ariana Grande is not letting her fans down after promising that she’d deliver something big on the 20th of each month leading up to the release of her fourth album, Sweetener, on August 20. Well, according to Billboard, the 25-year-old songstress is holding true to her word and giving her fans a little something extra to hold them over until her album drops, later on, this summer.

On Wednesday, June 20, as promised, Grande dropped her and rapper Nicki Minaj’s collaborative song called, “The Light is Coming.” The duo, who have worked together several other times in the past (Grande appeared on Minaj’s song “On Your Knees” for her 2014 album The Pink Print, and Minaj appeared on Grande’s smash single “Side to Side” off her Dangerous Woman album) were also featured together just days before for Minaj’s single Bed, off her forthcoming album, Queen.

Well just one day after Grande celebrated her 25th birthday, the singer took to her Twitter on June 27 to announce that despite rumors, “The Light is Coming” isn’t actually the second single for her upcoming album; instead, she confirmed that it would be “God is a Woman,” set to drop next month on July 20.

???? ♡ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 27, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT

Grande previously explained the meaning behind the track saying that it is “sexual female empowerment & how women are literally everything & the universe is inside of us.”

WAIT SO IS THAT GOD IS A WOMAN — lilly (@sweetenerlilly) June 27, 2018

yes 🙂 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 27, 2018

As reported by Idolator, the track has already been heavily plugged in a series of interviews. A profile in TIME described it as a “sultry banger with a layered vocal performance,” while The FADER says, it boasted a “beat you could probably get excommunicated for dancing the right way to.”

Earlier this month, rumors began to swirl that the “The Light Is Coming” (which also features Minaj) would be Grande’s assumed second single off her LP. However, it turns out that the track was merely a “buzz track.”

June has been a rather bountiful month for the pint-sized princess musically. Aside from her numerous collaborations with Minaj, the “Into You” singer was also featured on Troye Sivan’s sensual track “Dance To This.” The singer also capped off the month by teasing the song”Raindrops,” a Max Martin-produced opener on her birthday. Meanwhile, “No Tears Left To Cry” remains comfortably within the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Aside from Grande’s music completely taking over on the charts, the singer has been making headlines for her whirlwind romance with funnyman Pete Davidson after the couple got engaged after just a few weeks of dating. Grande and Davidson have been under constant media scrutiny since the pair got together in May of this year.