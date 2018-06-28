John Legend Takes Big Plunge Into Celebrity Rosé Business, Reveals Secret To Being Happily Married

John Legend is known by many to wear several different hats. When he’s not singing his heart out and making women swoon, he’s writing songs, spending time with his two children, and trolling his wife Chrissy Teigen on social media. Well, now the 39-year-old crooner is putting on yet another hat and dappling into the world of wine with the release of his new rosè under his own LVE wine label.

As reported by The New York Times, The LVE label was launched by Legend nearly three years ago in 2015 and stands for Legend Vineyard Exclusive. The name “was always kind of suggestive of love, even though it doesn’t spell it out explicitly,” explained Legend.

The wine label has been one of the singer’s pet projects over the last few years and he’s now finally ready to let consumers in on the label’s first pink wine. In partnership with Vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, the wine is called Côtes de Provence Rosé and is a 2017 vintage wine available for national distribution next year.

As for Legend’s reasoning as to why he is choosing to release rosè, Legend says that according to countless studies and research it’s the millennial’s alcoholic beverage of choice and he wants them to have as much access to it as possible (hence the affordable price point).

“Wine has a kind of connection to luxury, and if you can make it in a price range that’s available to a lot of people, they want to access it,” said the Grammy Award winner. The $25 bottle was made with grapes grown in the South of France on a vineyard a few miles from the Mediterranean.

“It was a big coup for us to get the grapes that we got from that area,” Legend said in regards to the winemaking process.

The rosé is the fourth wine he and Mr. Boisset have produced together under the LVE label. It is also far from the only famous person’s rosé on the market. Legend joins several celebrities including Drew Barrymore, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie who all currently have wines on the market.

“Typically we say no to any celebrity client,” said Mr. Boisset. “Typically, they’re not as intensely into wine, not as dedicated to wine and winemaking.”

After their first private meeting at the Napa Valley tasting room, Boisset says he was sold once he saw how “into it” Legend was. “He played the piano, and we went back and forth between there and the blending room. He was really into it, so I said, ‘Why not? Let’s do it.'”

“I’ve been excited to develop the LVE Rosé for quite a while. Chrissy and I both love rosé, and we enjoy serving it to our friends,” Legend said in a press release.

Speaking of Legend and his wife Teigen, the hitmaker recently sat down with TODAY to talk about the launch of his latest wine where the family man revealed his secret to “wedded bliss” with his wife of five years. Legend accredits the pair’s happy marriage to their mutual “love and respect” for each other. “We actually enjoy each other’s company,” he added.