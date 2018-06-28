South Carolina Woman Allegedly Assaulted Black Teens At Pool, Said They ‘Didn’t Belong’

Stephanie Sebby-Strempel allegedly fought with cops and even bit one when they showed up at her home the next day.

A South Carolina woman was caught on video allegedly harassing black teenagers, telling them they “didn’t belong” there. She then allegedly used racial slurs, assaulted them, and when the cops showed up, allegedly fought with them and even bit one of them.

As WCIV-TV (Charleston) reports, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel was at a neighborhood pool in Summerville last weekend when she allegedly took exception to a group of African-American teens at the pool. The teens were invited there by a friend, their lawyer says, and were not in the wrong in being there. Sebby-Stremple, however, began demanding that the kids leave.

The kids were reportedly respectful on their way out, saying “Yes ma’am” and not complaining or arguing back. However, that allegedly wasn’t good enough for the woman, who allegedly called them “punks” and used racial slurs. She then allegedly assaulted one of them, a 15-year-old boy. Emergency medical personnel examined the boy and determined that he hadn’t been injured.

Much of the incident was caught on video.

Police who reviewed the video said that Sebby-Strempel was “clearly the aggressor” and that the teens had done nothing wrong.

The next day, Monday, police showed up at Sebby-Strempel’s home. She allegedly fought with the officers, according to KCTV (Kansas City), pushing one of them into a wall and even biting one of them. She was then taken downtown.

She’s been charged with one count of third-degree assault and two counts of assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest.

The victim’s mother said that her son was a victim of racism.

“No child including mine or anybody else’s ever, ever, deserves that type of abuse or treatment. And to be struck not once, not twice, but three times by someone that is upset because of the color of someone’s skin.”

The woman’s attorney, however, said there is more to the story and that his client’s side will come out in court.

The incident is the latest story to make the news recently of black people being harassed by white people for seemingly minor reasons (or no reason at all). In April, as CNN reported at the time, a white woman called the police on a black family for barbecuing in the wrong place. And just last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, a white woman in San Francisco called the police on an 8-year-old African-American girl for selling water without a permit.