Kelly Ripa Shares Loved-Up Photo With Mark Consuelos During Romantic Vacation

Kelly cuddled up to a shirtless Mark - her husband of 22 years - in a sweet new vacation photo.

Kelly Ripa is proving that she and her husband Mark Consuelos are most definitely still going strong after 22 years of marriage. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a sweet photo of herself and her actor husband looking seriously loved-up during a romantic vacation in Greece.

The sweet photo Ripa shared with her close to 2 million followers on the site on June 27 showed Mark appearing to be about to plant a kiss on his wife’s cheek.

Kelly – who appeared to be going makeup-free in the new upload – then smiled at the camera as she enjoyed some time with her man while shielding her eyes from the sun in stylish sunglasses.

The couple appeared to be soaking up the sun together in their swimsuits, as the snap seemingly showed that Ripa was wearing a bikini while Mark – who’s currently starring as Hiram Lodge in The CW’s hit teen drama Riverdale – looked to be shirtless.

Ripa revealed in the caption that the couple, who celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in May, is spending a well-deserved vacation together in Greece.

“Something about these Grecian sunsets,” Kelly captioned the snap alongside a number of different sun and sunset emojis. “(oh and viva Mexico – see story).”

Kelly’s reference to Mexico was referencing the country’s soccer team make it through to the next round of the World Cup this week.

ET reported that the Instagram Stories video Ripa directed her fans to in the caption showed Consuelos attempting to explain to her how Mexico advanced to the next round based on points.

The sweet photo Kelly posted to her account already has more than 80,000 likes in the first 21 hours since Ripa first shared it with her fans on the social media site.

The latest sweet snap is one of many Kelly and Mark – who are parents to their three children, 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola, and 15-year-old Joaquin – have shared with fans to show off their seemingly pretty perfect longstanding marriage.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Ripa used the social media site earlier this month to gush over Mark for Father’s Day by sharing a sweet photo of him holding their only daughter Lola in his arms.

“#tbt 2001 @instasuelos got the best #fathersday present in the form of Lola,” she captioned the throwback photo of Consuelos from 17 years ago.

Earlier this year, the couple used social media to prove that they’ve most definitely got each other’s backs.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Online trolls viciously attacked Ripa after seeing a picture Consuelos had posted of the talk show host wearing a bikini.

Mark hit back at the haters with a lengthy response, as Inquisitr revealed that he wrote in part on the social media site, “I posted this pic of the women I most admire as a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways.”

Adding that Kelly was wearing and totally rocking a bikini at 47-years-old and will likely continue to do so for years to come. Mark added of his wife showing off her bikini body, “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”