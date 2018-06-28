Watch England Vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Both England and Belgium are already through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, but their clash on Thursday is expected to serve as a test for both teams anyway.

What had been perhaps the most anticipated match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage has lost some of its significance, with both England and Belgium already clinching their place in the knockout round, but at least top spot in Group G remains up for grabs, as FIFA.com reports, in the game that will live stream from Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Thursday.

But how all-out will the teams be willing to play, just to secure the bragging rights for winning the group? According to Sky Sports, Belgium may sit the country’s two top stars, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, after both endured minor injuries in Belgium’s 5-2 drubbing of Tunisia.

Bu at the same time, England Manager Gareth Southgate has stated his commitment to winning Group G, according to The Guardian, and despite giving serious consideration to resting sensational 24-year-old striker Harry Kane, who leads the World Cup with five goals already, Kane is expected to see his name penciled into the starting 11 anyway.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup Group G finale, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the critical match between the European sides is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Thursday, June 28.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the England vs. Belgium live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday.

Belgium stars Romelu Lukaku (left) and Eden Hazard (right) may see the bench for the England game, as both are nursing minor injuries. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez has different ideas, however.

“It will be major (team) changes against England,” the former Wigan and Everton boss told Fox Sports. “The reality is that we are qualified and in a tournament like the World Cup, you’re only as good as the 23 players. There will be opportunities for other players.”

But after England raked Panama by a 6-1 score, as The Inquisitr reported, the Three Lions players say they plan to follow Southgate’s lead and maintain their momentum.

“We don’t want to take our foot off the gas with the performances we are putting in right now,” midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek told Fox Sports.

To watch a preview of Thursday’s England vs. Belgium World Cup clash, check out the video below, courtesy of the Radio Times.

To watch a live stream of what is certain to be an entertaining England vs. Belgium World Cup Group G match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the England vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the England vs. Belgium match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the England vs. Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service, while in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch England vs. Belgium on mobile devices.