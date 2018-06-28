Scarlett Johansson Denies Having To ‘Audition’ To Date Tom Cruise

Scarlett Johansson calls the claim 'demeaning' and she prefers to choose her own relationships.

Ex-members of the Church of Scientology have revealed some strange things that go on behind the closed doors of the organization. Now, a member is laying claim to a strange dating arrangement when it came to actor Tom Cruise.

Brendan Tighe claims that actress Scarlett Johansson “auditioned” to date Tom Cruise after his split with Nicole Kidman. However, Johansson is denying this claim made by Tighe when he appeared on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday.

In the interview, Brendan Tighe claimed that he saw secret documents that were accidentally sent to his printer. These documents allegedly showed reports of women who auditioned to be in a relationship with Tom Cruise. Of those names on the list, he recognized Scarlett Johansson’s.

However, Scarlett Johansson vehemently denies the claim made by Tighe.

“The very idea of any person auditioning to be in a relationship is so demeaning. I refuse for anyone to spread the idea that I lack the integrity to choose my own relationships. Only a man aka Brendan Tighe would come up with a crazy story like that,” Johansson revealed to the Hollywood Reporter.

While Brendan Tighe may have only recognized Johansson’s name in the report, he also made mention of the fact that another actress, Erika Christensen, “had to disconnect from Scarlett Johansson because it didn’t go well.”

Karin Pouw, from the Church of Scientology International, also denies Tighe’s claims. In a statement to Megyn Kelly, she reveals that Tighe was removed from his position as a member of Tom Cruise’s Scientology security unit and he had limited access prior to his removal.

“Brendan Tighe was a Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization security guard/night watchman from 2002 to 2009. The ‘access’ he boasts of having was largely limited to viewing security cameras from a guard booth. He was removed from that position for dereliction of duty.”

While both Scarlett Johansson and the Church of Scientology have refuted the claims made by Brendan Tighe, this is not the first time allegations have arisen of an “audition” process involving those who want to date Tom Cruise. Vanity Fair stated in an article from 2012 that female members of the Church of Scientology underwent an elaborate auditioning process in order to date Tom Cruise. At the time, Nazanin Boniadi, an Iranian-born, London-raised actress, was one of those involved in the process. She then went on to date Tom Cruise from November 2004 to January 2005.

Tom Cruise has been a devout Scientologist for many years and has risen through the ranks of the influential society to become one of the top-ranked members.