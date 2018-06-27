Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Won’t Let Tristan Thompson Leave L.A. To Return To Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson just moved back to L.A., but Tristan is reportedly already wanting to head back to Cleveland. However, Khloe is said to be forcing him to stay with her and their daughter, True, in California.

According to a June 27 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson is already tired of being in L.A. with Khloe Kardashian and is itching to get back to Cleveland, where he can work out and focus on the upcoming NBA season. However, Khloe is putting her foot down when it comes to him leaving her behind.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan Thompson is “miserable” in L.A. with Khloe Kardashian and that he has already gained about eight pounds. He reportedly wants to get back to his training routine with the Cavs staff, but Kardashian doesn’t want him to leave.

“[Tristan] doesn’t feel comfortable being stuck with Khloe 24/7. She will not let him leave, telling him that he has months before training season even starts.”

The insider also reveals that Khloe Kardashian is “begging” Tristan Thompson not to leave her in L.A. because she needs his help with baby True. However, Thompson would be “more than happy” to take his daughter back to Cleveland, but Kardashian says she wants to stay in L.A. for awhile.

“Tristan’s more than happy to take True back to Cleveland, but Khloe insists she doesn’t want to go back there for a while. The best thing for the both of them would be space. He feels trapped in this situation and feels Khloe’s using the baby to manipulate him into staying close to her,” the source dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan has allegedly been in contact with Lani Blair, one of the women he was busted cheating on Khloe with back in April. Thompson has reportedly been telling Blair that Kardashian has been “suffocating” him and that he can’t wait until he can return to Cleveland.

“Tristan’s on a tight leash. Khloe’s suffocating him and won’t let him out of her sight. They do everything together: eat, work out, watch TV, sleep, the works. He gets an hour to himself when Khloe naps with True and sneaks away to FaceTime Lani. He tells Lani he can’t wait to be home in Cleveland with her and he b–ches to her about how controlling Khloe is,” an insider told In Touch Magazine.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may still have a lot of issues to work on when it comes to their relationship if they plan on staying together for the long haul.