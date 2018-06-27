Kenya Moore Reunites With Kandi Burruss Amid Filming On ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 11

Kenya Moore may be returning to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' after all.

Kenya Moore may be a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 after all.

While it was previously believed that the pregnant reality star had been fired or demoted from her role on the Bravo TV reality series, an Instagram photo shared by Kandi Burruss and another post made by a Real Housewives fan page have thrown fans for a loop.

“I ran into my baby momma at the airport! I’m so excited for you!!!! Can’t wait to see baby Daly,” Burruss wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and Moore at an airport on Wednesday morning, June 27.

Although a random run-in wouldn’t be much to report, the fact that the cast just began filming Season 11 seems to hint that Moore will be involved either as a full-time cast member or a guest. In addition, Moore recently “liked” a message on Instagram which claimed she had never been fired from the show.

In a post from “Sip With RHOA,” via Atlanta Black Star, it was alleged that there has been no decision made in regard to Moore’s future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“There has been no decision on [Kenya Moore]’s position, despite rumors of being ‘fired.'”

Over the weekend, a number of Moore’s co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and NeNe Leakes, were seen filming for the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta at Leakes’ Miami boutique. Around the same time, the group was seen at Leakes’ comedy show.

Throughout the weekend’s filming sessions, however, Moore was completely unseen. Instead, her shoes appeared to be filled by Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton, both of whom have been rumored to be replacing her on the show.

Earlier this week, Radar Online shared a report in which it was revealed that Kenya Moore’s contract to appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta wouldn’t actually expire until June 30. So, when it comes to her current status with the network, she is still believed to be a full-time housewife. That said, her position with the series could be changing as of July 1.

According to the report, Moore and Bravo TV were having trouble coming to a decision for her potential new contract because she is seemingly unwilling to take on a part-time position.

“Kenya’s status as a ‘friend’ is in jeopardy because she is holding up the deal,” an insider snitched. “Kenya was told she would have to take a drastic pay cut and there was no guarantee about how many episodes she would appear in, or if she would appear in any at all.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.