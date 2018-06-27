‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Ciara Grow Closer, Abigail & Gabi Face Off

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be some big confrontations in Salem. Old friends and enemies alike will come face to face, and the results may be surprising.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) will be frazzled as she rushes to take a pregnancy test. However, before she can take the test, she’ll run into Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Abigail and Gabi have a very complicated history. They were once the best of friends, but they both fell in love with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and their friendship began to crumble. Things were never really the same between them as Chad bounced around from Gabi to Abby. However, they seemed to always be friendly toward one another.

However, when Abigail developed a split personality disorder, taking on Gabi’s personality and later lying on the stand during her murder trial, things went from bad to worse. Gabi cannot forgive and forget when it comes to Abby, and it seems that she may want to get revenge on her former friend once and for all. Perhaps she’ll even use her pregnancy against her.

Meanwhile, Abigail’s husband, Chad, will be in a confrontation of his own. Chad will come face to face with his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for the first time since becoming the CEO of Titan. The two brothers will surely have some harsh words for one another, and Chad will warn Stefan to keep his distance from Abigail now that she is back in town. However, this situation is likely about to get much worse since Abigail is about to find out she is pregnant, and that the baby could very likely be Stefan’s child.

Is Ben a hero or a villain this time? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/BPKYuaXvsI — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 17, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will continue to hide out in the secluded cabin in the woods. The two will grow closer as time ticks by, and it seems that Days of our Lives could be setting the characters up for an unconventional, yet interesting, love story.

However, Ciara’s relationship with Ben will likely be hard for her mother Hope (Kristian Alfonso) to understand. Hope doesn’t want her daughter anywhere near Ben, who is a known murderer who struggles with mental illness. Although Ben swears he is a changed man and has gotten the treatment he needs to live a normal life, Hope will likely never trust him with her daughter.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.