Trump Opponents Should Stop Getting Into Twitter Wars With Him, Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democratic Socialist who on Tuesday night defeated Joe Crowley in Tuesday night’s New York Democratic primary, said that Democrats and other politicians who opposed Donald Trump should avoid getting into Twitter spats with him.

Trump has long used Twitter as his platform for not only advancing his agenda, but for attacking his enemies and indeed, by some interpretations, making thinly-veiled threats against them. For example, Maxine Waters, of California, suggested that Trump opponents should protest against Trump officials and refuse service to them if they’re in a position to do so. Trump responded by calling Waters a “low IQ person” and warning her, “Careful what you wish for.” That was seen by some as a thinly-veiled threat, according to The Washington Times.

“What we need to do is lay out a plan and a vision that people can believe in, and getting into Twitter fights with the president is not exactly, I think, where we’re going to find progress as a nation.”

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez may in some ways owe her success in the primaries to not running against Trump, in a matter of speaking. She didn’t once mention his name during her campaign, and instead focused on her own agenda.

Ocasio-Cortez has called for the abolition of ICE as well as Medicare for all. https://t.co/tJHLvt92Qe — NPR (@NPR) June 27, 2018

That agenda includes abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), free tuition for all at public universities and at trade schools, socialized health care, and a federal jobs guarantee (essentially ensuring that anyone who wants a job will have one).

Of course, her agenda wouldn’t be possible without both rolling back tax cuts and increasing taxes.

“And I think that it is absolutely possible, but what it takes is the political courage to do it.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spells doom for the Democrats, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. According to CNN, McConnell, who rarely gives interviews, said that Ocasio-Cortez’ win represents a shift to the left that American voters, even Democrats, aren’t going to be able to get behind.

“The energy in the Democratic Party is self-avowed socialists, open borders. We even had a credible potential candidate for president in 2020 suggest we get rid of ICE, the border enforcement agency. I think the Democrats are going hard left.”

Americans, even Democrats, don’t want the country to turn into a “European socialist country.”

Ocasio-Cortez ousted 10-term incumbent Crowley in New York’s 14th congressional district in what has been described as a “shocking political upset.”