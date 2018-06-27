Watch Mexico Vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Mexico advances to the World Cup knockout round with a win or a draw against Sweden on Wednesday, but if Sweden wins, the tournament may be over for El Tri.

Despite having won their first two matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup — including a stunning 1-0 defeat of defending World Cup champions Germany, as The Guardian reported — Mexico face elimination at the groups stage unless they can manage at least a draw with Sweden in a match that will live stream from Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Wednesday.

But Sweden, sitting on three points on the Group F FIFA table, absolutely must defeat El Tri outright — likely by more than one goal — to advance. With Germany facing what should be an easy opponent in the day’s other Group F match, South Korea, a Sweden win would put Germany, Mexico, and the Swedes in a three-way tie, meaning that the two teams who advance to the Round of 16 will be deiced by goal differential. Going into Wednesday’s games, Mexico is the only team with a positive goal difference at +2.

Both Sweden and Germany have a zero goal difference. In other words, to advance, Sweden will almost certainly need to beat Mexico by at least three goals.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the must-win Mexico vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F showdown, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the important match that could decide who wins the group is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Wednesday, June 27.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Mexico vs. Sweden live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday.

Sweden winger Emil Forsberg will likely play key role in Wednesday’s survival match against Mexico. Nils Petter Nilsson / Getty Images

Even though a draw puts Mexico through, Coach Juan Carlos Osorio said that his team plays best when they play to win, rather than to settle for draws, according to ESPN.

“I think that won’t change. We’re going to go out there to try and secure the three points,” Osorio said. “That might be a factor but it’s not the most important thing. That will not have an impact on our style of play and our strategy.”

If Mexico loses, El Tri would become the first team to exit the FIFA World Cup at the group stage since Albania in 1982 — and only the second team ever to suffer that fate, according to the FIFA website.

Watch a preview of the Mexico vs. Sweden showdown from the panel of experts at ESPN FC, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Mexico vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Mexico vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F decider stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “over the top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Mexico vs. Sweden match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the all-important Mexico vs. Sweden 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. In India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Mexico vs. Sweden on mobile devices.