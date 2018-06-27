Called Villa Laura in real life, the rental is in Cortona

Fans of the Diane Lane film Under the Tuscan Sun indulge in the fantasy of leaving it all behind, moving to Tuscany, and refurbishing an old villa, but now you can rent Villa Bramasole from the movie, aka Villa Laura, for a week and enjoy the atmosphere of the Italian countryside.

Town & Country says that Villa Laura sleeps 20, and includes the villa itself, a farmhouse, a pool, and a limonaia, which is a greenhouse where citrus is grown (sometimes called an orangerie). The 17th-century home is in the town of Cortona. All of this is available through a site called Luxury Retreats, and the fee includes run of the property.

The listing says that you can “stroll the grounds and explore the lake, take a swim in the pool, or dip in the jetted tub.” Villa Laura is perfect for relaxation or enjoying the outdoors under the fruit trees or in the gardens.

The estate is for rent from $2,362-$4,051 per night depending on the time of year, and the entire property has been updated to feature all modern amenities while tastefully decorated with antiques that fit the surroundings.

The property is gated and there is a full security system. The listing says your vacation at Villa Laura can be as active or as relaxed as you want it to be.

“Try your luck at ping pong, bocce, and a pool table or cook up produce from the local market in the pizza oven or outdoor barbecue. If you’d rather just unwind, you can sunbathe on the lawn, sip wine from the wine cellar at the outdoor dining area, enjoy a quiet evening in the games room or home theater or browse via Wi-Fi.”

The house has a full kitchen and a formal dining room and a table which seats 10.

Architectural Digest says that the property underwent a total renovation recently not unlike that in the movie. Fans will remember the property with the high stone walls, but the photo slideshow is of a light and airy home.

Villa Laura is just minutes from the beach at Lake Trasimeno and just two hours from the nearest ski resort. Discover Tuscany has a list of things to do around Cortona including trips to area wineries, museums, and shops where locals and tourists alike can purchase food and art from around the region.

A suggested day trip is to The Girifalco Fortress, which was a former military installment at the highest point of the hill overlooking the entire town.