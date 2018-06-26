Tristan Thompson Reportedly Telling Mistress Lani Blair That Khloe Kardashian Is Suffocating Him

Tristan Thompson is reportedly complaining about his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, to his alleged mistress, Lani Blair.

According to a June 26 report by In Touch Weekly, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship has been on thin ice since he was busted cheating on the reality star back in April. As many fans will remember, photos and video of the NBA star kissing and touching other women, Lani Blair included, surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

Now sources tell the magazine that Khloe is keeping a very watchful eye on everything that Tristan is doing and that he feels like she is suffocating him, which has prompted him to reach out to Lani for support.

“Tristan’s on a tight leash. Khloe’s suffocating him and won’t let him out of her sight. They do everything together: eat, work out, watch TV, sleep, the works. He gets an hour to himself when Khloe naps with True and sneaks away to FaceTime Lani. He tells Lani he can’t wait to be home in Cleveland with her and he b–ches to her about how controlling Khloe is,” an insider stated.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living back in L.A. for the summer, but are reportedly planning to head back to Cleveland in the fall when the NBA season starts back up. Meanwhile, the report claims that Lani Blair has been living in Tristan’s home in Cleveland since the move and that she’s enjoying her time in the home that he shared with Khloe and True just weeks ago.

Sources even reveal that Tristan Thompson is seeing Lani Blair behind Khloe Kardashian’s back and that he gives her money to buy things like clothes and manicures. “Tristan still sees Lani on the low and gives her thousands of dollars a month for clothes, her hair, mani and pedis, and some pocket change,” an insider claims.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently defended herself to a fan who called her a hypocrite online for staying with her cheating baby daddy. Kardashian revealed that she was “proud” of herself for being so strong during the situation and that she and Tristan are taking an “enormous” effort to rebuild their relationship enough to simply coexist.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stayed mostly quiet on their relationship since the cheating scandal, but fans are hoping that they’ll get an inside look at the drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this summer.