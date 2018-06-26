Trump Administration Officials Urged To Arm Themselves In Light Of Protests Against Sanders, Nielsen

"Trump aides should carry a gun to defend themselves from the radical crazy people.”

Trump administration officials should arm themselves to defend against “radical crazy people” who have been protesting the administration, Think Progress is reporting.

It hasn’t been a good week for Trump administration officials. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was twice hassled by protesters: once at a DC-area Mexican restaurant, where protesters shouted “Shame!” at her as she and her security detail tried to eat; and again outside her DC-area townhouse, where protesters surrounded her building and blasted audio of immigrant children crying as they were being separated from their parents. Similarly, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant by the owner, who took exception to Trump administration policies. And on Tuesday, The Hill reported that crowds of protesters gathered around the home of White House adviser Stephen Miller Monday night.

As of this writing, none of those protests have involved any violence. But Emily Miller, author of the book Emily Gets Her Gun, warns that Trump administration officials are in serious danger and need to take up arms to defend themselves.

“I’m serious about this — when they aren’t in a federal building, Trump aides should carry a gun to defend themselves from the radical crazy people. Better safe than sorry.”

Trump aides urged to get a gun. 'Trump admin officials can get DC gun carry permits to defend themselves from the crazies who obey Maxine Walters,' sez @EmilyMiller https://t.co/9eujzkrcyx pic.twitter.com/Iahmee6X7s — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) June 25, 2018

Similarly, John Lott Jr., president of the conservative Crime Prevention Research Center, echoed Miller’s warning in an interview with The Washington Examiner.

“There are simply not enough police in D.C. or Virginia or Maryland to protect all Trump officials at their homes and when they go out to restaurants. Getting a concealed handgun permit would be helpful to protect themselves and their family.”

Of course, getting a gun in Washington may be easier said than done. As The Washington Post reported in 2017, the District of Columbia has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country. And it won’t happen overnight, either: once you fill out the paperwork and pay the $75 fee (plus $35 if your fingerprints aren’t already on file), there will be a background check. It could take 90 days, or longer, before you’re finally, legally allowed to carry our gun.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself may have made a thinly-veiled threat to his opponents, depending on whom you ask. In response to Maxine Waters urging even more protests against Trump administration officials, Trump didn’t hold back.