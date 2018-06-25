Amber Rose Goes Glam In Blonde Wig After Launching Fashion Line

The former stripper is thrilled after getting breast-reduction plastic surgery.

Amber Rose turned heads on the red carpet of the 2018 BET Awards on June 24, where she wore a glamorous blonde wig, blue contact lenses, and a body-hugging green dress that accentuated her recent weight loss and sexy curves.

The former stripper and ex-girlfriend of musician Kanye West is thrilled after undergoing breast-reduction plastic surgery that helped her go from a size 36H bra cup to a 36DDD.

Got Breast Reduction Due To Chronic Back Pain

In addition to breast reduction, Amber also got cellulite-removal treatment, as the Inquisitr has reported. Rose said she decided to get the plastic surgery because she suffered from chronic back pain and hated being so self-conscious about her massive chest.

Amber, who has been large-breasted all her life, said she was relieved after the breast reduction operation because it gave her the freedom to wear tank tops without worrying that she’d spill out of them.

Rose, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, has always celebrated her voluptuous curves, so it may come as no surprise that she recently launched a fashion line for women sizes 6 to 32.

The Simply Be by Amber Rose collection features lots of form-fitting outfits that highlights a “sexy aesthetic” for women with “killer curves,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“All women should have access to clothes that make them feel sexy, stylish and confident,” Rose said in a statement.

After getting her plastic-surgery makeover, Amber Rose also lost weight, although she hasn’t specified how much.

Amber Rose and the world's hardest-working pink bikini http://t.co/R4chGo4t6s pic.twitter.com/v8ilcv5Tl6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 20, 2015

Rose said her weight loss secrets were a portion-controlled diet, running, and yoga workouts. Amber also hikes, does calisthenics, and lots of lunges and squats to tone her thighs and glutes.

“I love to eat and I don’t believe in denying myself, so I have to work out,” Amber said. “I usually put on my iPod and run on the treadmill for an hour a few days a week.”

Rose said she wants her fashion line to celebrate women of all sizes, and that’s why her Simply Be collection offers clothes up to size 32.

Amber, who has been different sizes over the years, said she wants plus-size women to feel beautiful because all women deserve to look and feel desirable. Rose said many fashion lines don’t offer sexy clothing options for bigger women.

“I hope that everyone who wears the collection will feel empowered to love their bodies, celebrate their curves, and be the best versions of their true selves,” Rose said.