Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Staying With Tristan Thompson After His Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is finally speaking out about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is standing by her man after he was busted straying with multiple women back in April.

According to a June 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian spoke out about the cheating scandal, and her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson in a Twitter reply to one fan on social media.

The fan, whose screen name is “Queen Persia” revealed that she loved Khloe, but believed her to be a hypocrite for staying with Tristan after he cheated on her, saying, “I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

Khloe Kardashian saw the post and decided to reply to the fan. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan favorite was polite but told the fan that she had “no idea” about the situation, or what goes on in the couple’s relationship. Khloe went on to say that she is “proud” of how strong she has been throughout the cheating scandal drama and that she hopes that the fan will have a similar opinion of other women who have “stayed in situations.”

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe wrote.

This marks the first time that Khloe Kardashian has really opened up about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The reality star and her NBA boyfriend have been very quiet about their relationship since news of the cheating drama erupted back in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

Khloe later decided to give Tristan a second chance and the pair began rebuilding their relationship while living together in Cleveland. The couple then moved back to L.A. after the end of the NBA season, where they will reportedly live for the summer before returning to Cleveland in the fall.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted out with friends on Sunday night, and the reality star was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand. Rumors are now flying that the couple could be engaged, but they’re staying mum on the reports for now.