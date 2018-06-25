WWE News: NXT Superstar Injured And Will Require Surgery, Dave Bautista Calls Out Donald Trump

Dave Bautista had some choice words for the GOP and Donald Trump.

In unfortunate WWE news, an NXT superstar has been injured and will be out of action indefinitely. NXT TakeOver: Chicago II aired live on the WWE Network just one week ago, and the event was a huge success. One of the bouts on the card was Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan facing the Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) for the NXT Tag Team Championships. While the Undisputed Era were successful in their title defense, many fans felt that Oney Lorcan’s performance was the highlight of the match. Unfortunately, during that contest, Lorcan suffered an injury.

PWInsider has confirmed that Lorcan received a broken orbital bone and will be undergoing surgery soon. The WWE superstar missed this week’s NXT tapings, and it has not yet been reported on when he will be able to return to in-ring action. Not only is this unfortunate because it’s tragic anytime a WWE superstar receives an injury, but Oney was just beginning to gain some momentum with NXT.

Oney Lorcan, real name Christopher Girard, has been a professional wrestler for 10 years. He wrestled for numerous promotions before he made his NXT debut, including Combat Zone Wrestling, Top Rope Promotions, EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. In 2015, Girard signed a developmental deal with the WWE. After spending part of his first-year wrestling under his real name, as well as the moniker Biff Busick, the wrestler debuted under his current name in June, 2016.

Girard made his main roster debut on SmackDown in November of 2016 and lost to Kalisto. Lorcan also wrestled Rich Swann on 205 Live in April, 2017; fans loved the match, and Swann won the contest. In March, 2018, Oney and Danny Burch formed a tag team. The pair saw some success over the past few months, and the team was really over with the fans. Their momentum led them to that fateful match at NXT Takeover: Chicago II, and fans hope to see Girard return in the future, and for the tag team to continue.

In other wrestling news, Dave Bautista, better known to wrestling fans as Batista, recently called out Donald Trump and the GOP. The former multi-time WWE champion has been a longtime critic of Trump, his administration, and the GOP, and as Mandatory documented, Bautista recently fired back to the president on Twitter.

In a tweet from Dave Bautista’s official Twitter account, the former WWE superstar had some choice words for the GOP and tagged Donald Trump in his post.

“There’s a huge part of me that believes that every elected member of the Republican Party has a f*cking outburst of frustration every time @realDonaldTrump tweets something. I’m pretty sure it looks just like this…”

That comment was followed by “angry” and “shocked” emojis, and then a “happy” emoji clapping. The former WWE superstar also called out Trump with the hashtag, #nazipropaganda.