Meghan Markle Taking Over One Of Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Duties

The Queen and Meghan Markle continue to grow closer.

Meghan Markle appears to get along well with her new grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the Queen plans to entrust the new Duchess of Sussex to take over one of her official royal duties.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that the Queen plans to take a step back from her duties in the Queen’s Young Leaders program, and in her place, Meghan Markle will join her new husband, Prince Harry, in welcoming the young leaders in the Queen’s program to Buckingham Palace later this summer. This new royal responsibility follows Markle’s solo outing with Queen Elizabeth earlier this month and another upcoming outing at Her Majesty’s Young Leaders Reception, the Inquisitr reported.

According to an Express report, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome those in the Queen’s Young Leaders programme to Buckingham Palace this summer, continuing the role started by the Queen during her lifetime of service to the Commonwealth nations.”

Earlier this year, Prince Harry became a patron of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme, which honors “exceptional” young people for the work they do in their Commonwealth nations that brings about change. Those community changes include mental health advocacy, tackling violence against women, as well as helping save lives. The Queen began the project five years ago, and it is one that is dear to her. In giving the duty to Meghan Markle, it shows how much the Queen trusts Harry’s new bride to take over her role and do it well.

The Queen will also be accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the @QueensLeaders Awards on Tuesday. #QueensYoungLeaders pic.twitter.com/OdUrGZbtns — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2018

This summer is Meghan’s first time to attend the reception as she and Harry work together to continue the work the Monarch began half a decade ago.

Of the programme his grandmother started, Prince Harry said, “I have really enjoyed meeting so many of them over the past four years and their passion and understanding always leaves me hugely optimistic about the future. I have seen time and time again that today’s generation understands something very important: that to tackle a big issue, you need to focus on the root causes of the challenge and not its symptoms. The Queen’s Young Leaders are having an incredible impact in their respective countries because they have adopted this mindset.”

In the slightly more than a month that Meghan Markle has been married to Prince Harry officially making her a British Royal, she and Queen Elizabeth have grown close. In fact, Meghan is allowed to call the Queen “Mama,” which is the same nickname the Queen permitted Harry’s late mother Princess Diana to call her.