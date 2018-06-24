‘Child’s Play’ Horror TV Series Announced By Don Mancini, ‘It’s Going To Be Very Creepy’

Brad Dourif will return to voice the killer doll, and the TV series will be ‘Child’s Play’ canon.

The Child’s Play franchise has produced some of the most popular horror movies over the last several decades. Created by Don Mancini and produced by David Kirschner, the Chucky horror movies have provided fans with a mixed basket of entertainment over the past 30 years, ranging from laugh-out-loud funny to absolutely terrifying, and now it looks like the Good Guys doll is going to get his own TV series.

Don Mancini and David Kirschner first spoke of the TV series earlier this year in an interview with Bloody Disgusting. Mancini commented on the tone that the horror show will have.

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

The filmmaker added that the series was “deliberately set up at the end of the last movie,” The Cult of Chucky, and he said that the series was going to be “dark and disturbing.”

David Kirschner expressed his excitement on working with Don for this new horror project.

“I don’t think there’s a relationship that lasted this long. I’m incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before. Don has taken the franchise in a wonderfully frightening direction. He seems to outdo himself every time.”

Ever since that announcement, fans have been anxious for more news on the horror series, and while there aren’t many specific details, it looks like the project is a go. On Tuesday, Don Mancini tweeted a teaser.

It should also be noted that this does not mean there won’t be any more films created for the franchise. Reportedly, the movies’ story arc will tie into the series, and the new horror show will be canon. Though there have been countless horror movies and franchises throughout the years, only a handful of villains have become iconic, including Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, and of course, Chucky.

One of the many reasons that the terrifying doll has become popular is because of him being voiced by actor Brad Dourif. Horror fans will be glad to know that IMDb has Dourif listed as the star for the new series, and it would be hard to imagine any other voice portraying the killer doll.

For those that need a reminder, listed below are all seven horror movies in the iconic franchise.

Child’s Play

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Bride of Chucky

Seed of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Cult of Chucky

Previously, Don Mancini has expressed interest in creating other Good Guys doll horror movies, including Chucky squaring off against Freddy Krueger, and while there is no further news of what film will be next, it looks like fans can look forward to a Child’s Play TV series being developed soon.