‘Roseanne’ Spinoff A Go As ABC Orders ‘The Connors’ For This Fall

Will the show explain what happened to Roseanne?

Fans of the TV show Roseanne can breathe a sigh of relief because ABC ordered ten episodes of a spinoff currently named The Connors.

According to a TV Line report, The Connors will premiere as part of ABC’s fall lineup in just a few months. The original show’s namesake, Roseanne Barr, will not be involved in the new version. However, the rest of the cast plans to return including Sara Gilbert (Darlene), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky), and Michael Fishman (Michael). Even Executive producer Tom Werner and showrunner Bruce Helford plan to return to create the spinoff. Other executive producers include Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.

The network canceled Roseanne last month after Barr’s racist tweet despite having renewed the show for an 11th season. While the spinoff currently has no premiere date, it does have a timeslot. It’s set to air in Roseanne‘s former Tuesday timeslot at 8/7c.

In a statement, ABC said, “Roseanne Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.” The actress worked to reach an agreement to allow the spinoff to go ahead without her participation. Barr said, “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

While the network didn’t directly address the circumstances in which the character of Roseanne would leave the new show, the series description gives some small insight. “After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.”

Earlier today, Inquisitr reported that the spinoff continued to move toward a positive outcome with a show that might focus more on the character of Darlene. While the description doesn’t appear to focus on Darlene, it’s easy to see how the character could take on an essential role in the family when the matriarch departs.

The entire cast of The Connors released a statement expressing gratitude to its fans for their overwhelming support during the recent upheaval. They’re all happy to have the opportunity to share stories about the challenges that working-class families face in today’s world.

Stay tuned for more details on the show’s new premiere date this fall.