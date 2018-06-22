Watch Nigeria Vs. Iceland 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Iceland look to become the first team since 2002 to avoid defeat in the first two matches of its World Cup debut, while Nigeria must rebound from a demoralizing 2-0 loss to Croatia.

Iceland, a country with only about 330,000 inhabitants, this year became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup, and if they can secure at least a draw with Nigeria on Friday, the upstarts from up north will become the first team since 2002, according to The Sporting News, to go unbeaten in the first two matches of their World Cup debut, in an important Group D match that will live stream from the Russian city of Volgograd — a city once known as Stalingrad and located on the banks of the Volga River — on Friday.

But Nigeria disappointed in their opening outing, as the Super Eagles were hammered by a crisper, more creative Croatia side 2-0, Sports Illustrated reported. As a result, they must win over Iceland to have a realistic chance at advancing out of their group, with Lionel Messi and a hungry Argentina side waiting for them and desperate for a win after falling 3-0 to Croatia on Thursday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Iceland 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D clash, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the all-important match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at 45,000-seat Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, on Friday, June 22. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Nigeria vs. Iceland live stream at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 8 a.m. Pacific.

In Nigeria, the match kicks off at 4 p.m. West Africa Time, while in Iceland that start time will be 3 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 5:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday.

Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason will be key to Iceland’s hopes for a historic victory over Nigeria Friday. Gabriel Rossi / Getty Images

“We know how Nigerians were feeling and still feeling now but we have put the loss behind us and look forward to Friday,” said Nigeria Captain and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel on Thursday. “Based on our situation now, we have no other option than to win against the two countries because we still want to continue in this World Cup.”

But Iceland Coach Heimir Hallgrimsson told Sky Sports that the pressure on Nigeria may give his side a psychological edge in the Group D match.

“This is a must-win game for Nigeria and that makes it a little bit psychologically different, they have to win,” Hallgrimsson said. “This group is going to be decided in the last minutes, in the last game. It’s going to be down to some margins, a set piece, a goal in injury time. This is how this group is going to be played.”

Chelsea star Victor Moses of Nigeria promised the country’s fans that his team will not be discouraged despite the disappointing loss to Croatia.

“We win together and lose together,” he said via Twitter. “We will dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again.”

Watch a preview of the Nigeria vs. Iceland showdown, courtesy of ESPN FC by checking out the video below.

In Nigeria, Super Sport will live stream the match, and in Iceland the Irish online RTE Player has the streaming video. Within Russia, Match TV will carry the game live online.

To watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Iceland 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Viewing the Fox Sports Go live stream will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Nigeria vs. Iceland World Cup match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the package services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Nigeria vs. Iceland contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live, absolutely free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Iceland 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within India, Sony Liv will stream the Nigeria-Iceland World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Nigeria vs. Iceland on mobile devices.