Voice Recordings From ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Azan Tefou’s Alleged Cheating Scandal Have Surfaced

The '90 Day Fiance' star hasn't been a good boyfriend to Nicole Nafziger.

Azan Tefou — the Moroccan man who made a name for himself when he began starring in the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance — has just found himself in a mess of epic proportions now that the audio recordings of his cheating scandal have been revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance star has allegedly been unfaithful to his fiancée, Nicole Nafziger, from the beginning of their relationship. Azan’s ultimate goal was to get to the United States, and he would often “befriend” other women and pretend to be their boyfriend so he could get a K-1 visa (the visa that is the so-called “fiancé” visa, which requires that the couple in question get married within 90 days of the visa being granted for the citizenship of the foreign-born member of the couple to be granted citizenship).

Tefou believed that he was more likely to be granted an American citizenship if he applied as a citizen of another country — like Korea or France — rather than as a citizen of Morocco.

In one case, he actually overstayed a K-1 visa in another country (it’s believed that he overstayed a Russian K-1 visa, but it hasn’t been confirmed), and that has led to him being denied the opportunity to get a K-1 visa from the United States.

But now, the 90 Day Fiance star’s voice recordings with other women have been revealed, on top of the K-1 visa scandal, and it doesn’t look good for Azan.

In one recording, he can be heard saying “good morning, I’m so sleepy right now, but I want a kiss” to a woman that’s clearly not Nicole.

In another, he was heard saying, “The kiss was good. What did you dream about last night? I think you want it.”

Naturally, when Nicole found out about those recordings, she had a total and complete meltdown. (It didn’t stop her from going to Morocco to be with Azan, red flags or not.)

Jaws on the ground! Did Azan really betray Nicole? Find out tonight at 8/7c on #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After. pic.twitter.com/77V7m0duHc — TLC Network (@TLC) June 17, 2018

Azan, of course, denied everything — he swore that “nothing happened” before apologizing to Nicole — and, ultimately, Nicole turned the blame on herself, rationalizing that it was right for Azan to cheat on her because she cheated on him early in the relationship as well.

Here are the complete audio recordings featuring Azan.

I wonder if Azan released those recordings his own damn self to try to stop Nicole from coming to Morocco. #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/XtSNh3wKJh — Lydz (@lydzey) June 18, 2018

Azan writes fake embassy emails to get out of this relationship, i wouldn’t be surprised if he leaked those recordings himself to get rid of Nicole once and for all! #90DayFiance — Malia KZ (@malia_kz) June 18, 2018

Nicole's self esteem is lower than my credit score. Ignoring all the signs #90DayFiance — LiteBrite Shyamalan (@rellis_09) June 18, 2018

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance air every Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. Check your local listings for the channel.