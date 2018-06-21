Find Out Why Tinsley Mortimer Thinks ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars Bethenny Frankel And Carole Radziwill Are Feuding

Tinsley Mortimer opens up about her co-stars' feud.

Tinsley Mortimer appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed the ongoing feud between her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill.

Although Mortimer has been accused of coming in between the two women, she made it clear that Frankel and Radziwill’s relationship was completely separate from her friendship with Radziwill during her chat with Andy Cohen. Mortimer also said that she hopes that her friendship with Radziwill isn’t what drove a wedge between them.

“My relationship with Carole is entirely separate from her whole drama with Bethenny… I really hope I had nothing to do with any of it,” she explained, according to a June 21 report by The Daily Dish.

Continuing on, Mortimer said that if she had to guess, she would suspect that the drama between Frankel and Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, may have contributed to the feud between them. As fans may recall from a previous episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel slammed Kenworthy after he failed to take an unpaid position as a photographer for her charity efforts in Puerto Rico.

While things aren’t looking good in regard to a future reunion between Frankel and Radziwill, Mortimer told Cohen that she’s hopeful the women will eventually “work things out.”

“I don’t want to be in the middle of anything,” she added.

Tinsley Mortimer and Carole Radziwill have become quite close to one another in recent months and appeared to be the best of friends during the entirety of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10. Meanwhile, at the same time, Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel seemed to grow further and further apart.

While Radziwill recently suggested in one of her blogs that she and Frankel had made peace, a report from Us Weekly earlier this week revealed that the women’s feud was far from over. In fact, a source told the outlet that things between them were sure to get “ugly” during the upcoming taping of the Season 10 reunion special.

“They are definitely going to be laying it all out on the table at the reunion,” an insider said. “It’s not something they’re looking forward to, but they’ll both be ready.”

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer, Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.