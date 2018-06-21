Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Spark Wedding Rumors In Rome

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been dating for over a year now, but are they ready to take the next step and get married? The pair sparked wedding rumors with an Instagram post this week.

According to a June 21 report by OK! Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are currently on a romantic vacation in Rome. The couple has been seen all around the city dining and seeing tourist attractions such as the Trevi Fountain.

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a photo of a couple in wedding attire to her story. In the picture, the man, wearing a black tuxedo, and the woman, wearing a white wedding gown, were shot from far away. The couple has dark hair, like Kourtney and Younes, and had some fans questioning if the couple may have walked down the aisle during their romantic getaway.

However, that is not the case. Kourtney Kardashian seemingly snapped a photograph of another couple as they strolled the streets of Rome together on their wedding day.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian jetted out of L.A. earlier this week to meet up with Younes Bendjima. The couple’s Rome vacation marks the first time they’ve been seen together in public in weeks. The pair had been dodging break up rumors before the getaway, but Kourtney seemingly put all of the relationship speculations to rest when she was spotted out hand-in-hand with Younes and wearing his earrings with his initials on them during the outing.

It seems that Kardashian and Bendjima are going strong, despite the fact that those close to the couple didn’t believe their relationship would last long. Sources previously told People Magazine, that Younes gets along well with Kourtney’s three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three, and is the “opposite” of Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, who often caused issues in their relationship with his wild partying lifestyle.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy. Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have stayed mostly quiet about their relationship, despite the fact that they have often been photographed together traveling the globe and showing off major PDA.