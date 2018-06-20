Kourtney Kardashian Wears Earrings With Younes Bendjima’s Initials Amid Break Up Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima haven’t been seen together in awhile, but all of that is changing this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her model boyfriend were finally spotted together in public, and Kourtney’s choice of jewelry seems to say it all when it comes to the break-up rumors swirling around the couple.

According to a June 20 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are currently on a romantic vacation together in Rome. The couple was seen dining together and walking hand in hand on the streets as Kourtney donned a pair of tiny diamond stud earrings on her left ear that featured Younes’ initials. Kourt seems to be making a statement that she and her man are still very much an item after reports surfaced earlier this month that there was trouble in paradise with the pair.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have reportedly been dating for over a year now, and have spent their most recent vacation checking out all of the tourist spots in Rome, such as the famed Trevi Fountain. During their time at the fountain, Kardashian and Bendjima both tossed coins into the water for good luck. “Make a wish,” the reality star captioned a video of her throwing the change over her shoulder.

It seems that Kourtney may be taking a page out of her sisters’ books with her Younes-themed jewelry choice. Back in 2012, Kourt’s sister, Kim Kardashian, donned a pair of earrings with Kanye West’s initials on them, fueling rumors that the couple was dating.

In addition, a few months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, Kylie Jenner wore a gold ring with boyfriend Travis’ Scott’s initials on her left hand. The statement could mean that Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Younes Bendjima is going strong after many believed the relationship would fizzle out quickly.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” an insider previously told the magazine. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

As many fans know, Younes Bendjima is Kourtney Kardashian’s first serious boyfriend since she split with her baby daddy, Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott had a nearly 10-year relationship and share three children together, Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three.