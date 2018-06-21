One Of The Most Kickass Action Movies Of 2018 Is Now Available To Rent On VOD, ‘Tomb Raider’

'Tomb Raider' is a welcomed and refreshing reboot, and Alicia Vikander shines as the new Lara Croft.

One of the most entertaining action movies of 2018 is new to rent on VOD and On Demand platforms, Tomb Raider. Though it was a worldwide box office financial success, with huge 2018 action movies debuting within weeks of Tomb Raider such as Black Panther and Ready Player One, many fans missed the Lara Croft flick while it was in theaters. Acton movie fans can now watch the film based on the hit video game from the comfort of their own homes, and for those that are looking for the 4k version to rent, you can find that on Vudu.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, Tomb Raider stars Alicia Vikander (Lara Croft), Walton Goggins (Mathias), Dominic West (Lord Richard Croft), Daniel Wu (Lu Ren), Kristin Scott Thomas (Ana), and Hannah John-Kamen (Sophie). Fandango provides the synopsis for one of the most kickass action movies of 2018.

“Going explicitly against his final wishes, Lara leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.”

This 2018 update is a welcomed and refreshing reboot. The Angelina Jolie film from 2001 was praised for its casting, but it was largely panned due to its jerky and fragmented scenes, nonsensical plot and delivery, lack of emotion, and the sequel was received in the same manner. Thankfully, the 2018 reboot avoided all those pitfalls.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The story begins with our hero getting choked out in a Muay Thai, MMA-like match. Unlike the previous action movies that featured the character, straight away, Uthaug is showing us that this Lara Croft is still learning, vulnerable, and that she has a ways to go before she becomes the dual gun-carrying character from that fans know from the video game. Alicia Vikander portrays a multitude of emotions well during this sequence, as she does throughout the rest of the movie.

Where the original adaptation lacked emotion, this one certainly does not. Throughout the action flick, we watch Lara struggle internally, grow as a person, and the emotional impact that her adventurous journey has on her. Whether she is playing hurt, confused, confident, tough, or vulnerable, Alicia Vikander charms the screen.

Walton Goggins, per his usual, makes a great villain and humanizes the character of the nefarious Mathias Vogel. Many action movies of this nature do little to make their villain feel real or human, but Goggins makes sure that Vogel is very much human, capable of emotions, and of course, destruction. Daniel Wu as Lu Ren makes a great ally for Lara. Their on-screen chemistry shines, and the pair provides many of the comical moments in the movie.

Fans of the video game will likely appreciate several of the action sequences as they mimic the source material. This is most definitely a by-the-books action movie, and while some criticized it for this, others appreciated it as a straightforward genre flick that provides a refreshing escape in a very enjoyable manner. This may not be one of the most thought-provoking movies of 2018, but it does what it sets out to do, entertain.

Action sequences litter this film from beginning to end, and the movie does a great job balancing campy scenes and realism. With spiked poles, caves with booby-traps, and a one-versus-an-army theme, at times, the movie is reminiscent of Indiana Jones and Rambo; if you enjoy classic action movies from that era, then you will likely enjoy Tomb Raider. The ending builds to a climax that pays off, and viewers will likely be clamoring for a sequel after watching this one.

With great acting and directing, thrilling action sequences, and a story that will leave viewers wanting more, Tomb Raider is one of the most entertaining action movies of 2018.