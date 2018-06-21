‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Wants To Run Titan, Hope Finally Hears From Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that Hope Brady will finally hear from her missing daughter, Ciara, and that Chad DiMera will do something that no other person in his family has tried to do, run Titan.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives is setting up for some big end of the week drama. Fans will watch as Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) tries to convince Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) that he is the perfect person to be the new CEO of Titan.

Of course, DOOL fans know that a DiMera would never usually want to run Titan, as they have their own company, DiMera Enterprises, it seems that Chad is fed up with his family, especially his half-brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Chad and Stefan have a lot of bad blood, and it seems that Chad is willing to risk his family’s company as well has his birthright to stay as far away from Stefan as he possibly can. If Victor agrees to let Chad run Titan, it would be brother against brother yet again, as the company is DiMera’s biggest rival.

Meanwhile, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will finally get confirmation that her daughter Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is okay. Ciara has been missing for hours and Hope knows that she crashed her motorcycle after seeing an unpleasant scene with her boyfriend Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and her niece Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). While Hope will be relieved to know that her daughter is fine, she will be upset with Ciara drops a bombshell on her.

In the latest #DAYS, Ciara cautiously opens up to Ben.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/jgaRv8rNDz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 19, 2018

Ciara will either tell her that she’s shacking up with known murderer, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), or that she isn’t coming home anytime soon. It looks like Ciara wants some time away from Salem, and now that she is with Ben, rumors are flying that the two could be the next Days of our Lives couple to take form.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will continue to do Stefan’s dirty work. She’ll be snooping around for any dirt that she can find on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), but she may be busted when Kate catches her.

In addition, Days of our Lives viewers will see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) come face to face with Stefan DiMera. Steve will let Stefan have it when it comes to his treatment of Abigail (Marci Miller) who is dealing with some serious mental health issues at the moment.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.