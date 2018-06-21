Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Go On Double Date With ‘The Goldbergs’ Star, Comedy Writer

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars collide with 'The Goldbergs.'

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went on a Hollywood style double date—and it didn’t include any of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars. The newly engaged reality TV couple went on a date night with The Goldbergs actor Matt Bush and Goldbergs writer Kerri Doherty. Jax posted a pic of the foursome to Instagram, revealing the couples met up at hip West Hollywood hotspot Jones Hollywood.

The Vanderpump Rules star also joked that he’s ready to form his own JTP—the acronym for the Jenkintown Posse featured on the ABC comedy.

“Date night last night @joneshollywood with @itsmattbush and @squidsy Had such a blast with these two, can’t wait to do it again! Basically recreating my own ‘JTP’ Jax Taylor posse. #vanderpumprules @thegoldbergsabc,” Taylor captioned the pic of the couples sitting at a table with a checkered tablecloth on it.

Taylor later revealed that Bush and Doherty gave him a TV watching tip. The day after the dinner date, Jax tweeted that he started watching the show The Jinx on the recommendation of pals Matt and Kerri.

Matt Bush also posted a photo from the date night outing with the Vanderpump Rules stars to Instagram, poking fun at the crossover with the caption, “Marvel: Avengers Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history. Us: #JTPump @thegoldbergsabc @bravotv.”

Matt Bush plays Andy Cogan on ABC’s 1980s-themed sitcom The Goldbergs. His character is a friend of Barry Goldberg’s (Troy Gentile) and a card-carrying member of the JTP. Kerri Doherty is a comedy writer known for her celebrity interview web series Geeking Out. Her writing credits include Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls and ABC’s The Goldbergs.

As for dinner dates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, they have had a busy few months. In addition to their engagement, the couple spent time in Kentucky last month for the Kentucky Derby festivities, including their annual pit stop at the high-profile Barnstable-Brown Party. The couple also attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards (Vanderpump Rules was nominated) and they made their annual appearance at L.A. Pride earlier this month.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright met in 2015 in Las Vegas. The couple’s on-and-off relationship has been well documented on Vanderpump Rules. For Season 7, fans will get to see their engagement play out, and with any luck, we’ll get a peek at what they talked about during their comedy dinner date.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for Season 7 next year.