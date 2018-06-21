Keith Urban Recruits Thousands Of Fans To Sing Happy Birthday To Nicole Kidman

Keith recruited thousands of his fans to sing to his wife on her birthday.

Keith Urban is certainly gunning for the Husband of the Year award with his latest sweet gesture for wife Nicole Kidman. Entertainment Tonight Canada is reporting that the musician once again professed his love for his wife of 12 years during a recent concert in Wisconsin where he got the whole audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to the star via video.

In a sweet video Nicole shared on her Instagram page on June 20, she revealed to her more than 1.3 million followers the gift Keith sent to her in celebration of her turning 51-years-old while in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, while he was performing as part of the Country USA Festival.

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!!!!!” Kidman captioned the upload.

The clip showed Urban leading the thousands-strong crowd who had gathered together for the country music festival in a big group rendition of the birthday song before the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer told his wife while standing on stage at the event, “There’s nowhere like Wisconsin. Happy Birthday!”

The sweet video Keith sent to Nicole has already been viewed more than 52,000 times via the Big Little Lies actress’s account since she shared it with her followers earlier this week.

Keith’s latest birthday surprise for 51-year-old Nicole comes several months after she gushed over him for his most recent birthday back in October when the Australian musician turned the big 50.

People reported at the time that Nicole had a very sweet message for Keith – with whom she has two children, 7-year-old Faith and 9-year-old Sunday Rose – as she shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and Urban cuddling up on social media.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world,” Nicole wrote of the country star on her Facebook page while wishing her man a very happy birthday. “We are so lucky that you are ours.”

Kidman then signed off her incredibly sweet message from herself and their two girls, using each of their first and middle names. “Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx.”

A few months before that, Urban teased what he had planned for Nicole when she turned 50 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where he teased that he was making some big plans for a top-secret surprise.

“I’m planning stuff [for Kidman] right now that I can’t talk about! I feel incredibly lucky and blessed, definitely,” Keith said at the time when asked about how he planned to celebrate with Kidman for her big birthday, though he refused to give too much away when it came to what he had in store for his wife.

“I gotta keep it a secret!” Keith admitted of his plans.